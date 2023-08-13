Lucas Paqueta and Pablo Fornals were very impressed by West Ham United teammate Jarrod Bowen yesterday.

The England international took to social media to celebrate helping West Ham earn their first point of the season.

It’s not been an easy summer for David Moyes and West Ham in the transfer window.

Declan Rice always looked set to leave before the start of the season.

Arsenal were the team to eventually secure his signature for a club-record fee.

However, West Ham have struggled to replace him but have signed Edson Alvarez.

The Mexican international didn’t feature yesterday, with Moyes naming Lucas Paqueta alongside Tomas Soucek in midfield.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The man of the hour yesterday for West Ham was Jarrod Bowen, who impressed Paqueta and Pablo Fornals.

His goal nearly earned his side a win on the opening day of the season.

Unfortunately, Dominic Solanke’s late equaliser denied David Moyes an important three points.

Paqueta impressed with West Ham teammate Bowen yesterday

The 26-year-old posted on Instagram after the match and said: “It’s good to be back. We keep working.”

Pablo Fornals replied to his and said: “Golazoooo”, while Lucas Paqueta and Kurt Zouma thought he was on fire.

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Bowen’s goal was a thing of beauty, curling his effort past Neto in the Bournemouth goal.

There’s been a suggestion that Moyes might change Bowen’s position this season.

West Ham are short of strikers at the moment and Bowen could find himself playing as a centre-forward.

Whether Paqueta is still Bowen’s teammate at West Ham by the end of the transfer window is another matter.

The Brazilian has been linked with a move to Manchester City which would be very hard for the player to turn down.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Much of West Ham’s success in Europe and domestically could rest on Bowen and Paqueta’s performances.

Yesterday was a glimpse of what they can do but a win against Bournemouth would have been the perfect start.

They’ve now got a tougher challenge to prepare for as Chelsea visit the London Stadium next Sunday.