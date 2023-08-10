Journalist has dropped fresh update on Man City’s pursuit of West Ham star Lucas Paqueta

West Ham are having to deal with heavy transfer interest for Lucas Paqueta and a journalist has provided a new update on his future.

It has been a crazy summer for West Ham and they have already lost star player Declan Rice. Now, reports are suggesting Paqueta is attracting interest.

Journalist Santi Aouna has an update on this transfer saga. He reported the latest on the future of Paqueta and said: “Manchester City have submitted second verbal bid for Lucas Paqueta. It’s worth £88m. West ham doest not accept again and want more. Negotiations are progressing well. Both clubs are confident to close the deal.”

It looks like West Ham could be losing two of their best players this summer. Although they will receive a lot of money should a bid be accepted for Paqueta, he will be hard to replace.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

West Ham likely to lose Paqueta this summer

Paqueta is a top player, but when a huge bid comes in close to £100million, it is always hard to say no. It could massively help the club for the future.

Despite this, if they were to sell Paqueta to Manchester City, then they need to make sure they pick his replacement perfectly.

This will not be easy as Paqueta is a top player. It may take two or even three attacking signings to try and replace his qualities.

With West Ham winning the Europa Conference League last season, they are now in the Europa League. They need squad depth and good squad depth to make sure that they can compete.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

No doubt West Ham will be over the moon when the summer transfer window slams shut at the end of August. Hopefully they will still have a strong squad by then.

Paqueta hasn’t been at the club for long and arguably fans haven’t seen him at his best consistently. The fact that Manchester City want him emphasises how good he is.