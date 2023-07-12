Lucas Moura seriously excited by news coming out of Tottenham yesterday

Lucas Moura couldn’t contain his excitement on social media after hearing the news that Tottenham Hotspur had signed Manor Solomon.

Tottenham confirmed yesterday that the 23-year-old Israeli international signed a five-year deal with the club.

Manor Solomon’s move is officially a free transfer after FIFA suspended his contract at Shakhtar Donetsk until the end of next season.

With his deal set to expire at the end of the year, it allows Solomon to move to North London without a transfer fee.

This is an exceptional piece of business from Spurs, who are signing a winger with Premier League experience and bags of potential for nothing.

Shakhtar are likely to seek compensation over Solomon and the two teams meet in a friendly next month.

Lucas Moura – who left Tottenham in the summer after five years at the club – is delighted Solomon has been signed.

The 30-year-old alongside Arnaut Danjuma departed at the end of the season, leaving a gap in the squad in attack.

It appears as though Ange Postecoglou has chosen Solomon as his replacement for the pair going into next season.

Moura delighted Solomon has signed for Tottenham

Spurs announced the signing of Solomon on Instagram yesterday and said: “We are delighted to announce the signing of Manor Solomon.”

Lucas Moura replied in the comments and added: “COYS COYS COYS COYS COYS.”

It’s clear that the Brazilian still has a strong affinity for the club.

The experienced winger is still a free agent right now but is keeping a close eye on his old club.

He admitted he was sad to leave, but it made sense for Spurs not to offer him a new contract due to his fitness issues and having fallen down the pecking order.

Solomon will likely play a very similar role to Lucas at Tottenham next season.

It’s hard to see him displacing Son Heung-min on the left wing, to begin with.

He proved to be a very useful asset off the bench for Fulham last season, scoring some wonderful goals.

Postecoglou will hope the young forward has a similar impact in North London next season.