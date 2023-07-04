Journalist Alex Crook has explained what Shakhtar Donetsk plan to do after Tottenham Hotspur sign Manor Solomon.

Crook was speaking on TalkSPORT about the Israeli’s potential transfer to North London this summer.

A report from The Athletic has suggested that Manor Solomon will be Tottenham’s fourth signing of the summer.

New manager Ange Postecoglou has already brought in James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario, as well as making Dejan Kulusevski’s loan move permanent.

Although the Australian is plugging gaps in the squad that needed to be filled.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

There’s still plenty of work to do, although improving Tottenham’s current players should also be a priority.

The squad played nowhere near their potential last season and ended up finishing a disappointing eighth.

Solomon looks set to be the next player to join Tottenham, after spending last season on loan at Fulham from Shakhtar.

However, his contract situation is very interesting and although Spurs look set to benefit, that might not be the end of the story.

Shakhtar next steps after Tottenham sign Solomon

Speaking about the 23-year-old’s future, Crook said: “It’s hard not to feel sorry for Shakhtar in this situation, I think they are going to speak to FIFA and try to get some compensation.

“His contract has come to an end but because of the war in Ukraine there was regulation brought in by FIFA which effectively allowed non-Ukrainian players to almost walk away from their contracts and therefore he went out on loan to Fulham, he was still a Shakhtar player.

“Now his contract has officially come to an end and Shakhtar’s argument is under normal circumstances they would have sold him a year ago for £30 or £40 million, and now a prized asset is walking out the door for nothing.

“It will be interesting to see how FIFA react to that.

“From a Tottenham perspective, I think this is a really shrewd signing. A player who proved himself in the Premier League and will fit into the way that Ange Postecoglou wants to play and it just gives them a little bit of extra squad depth as well.”

Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Tottenham will hope they can come to an agreement with Shakhtar over Solomon that doesn’t end up being too drawn out.

The young winger impressed at Craven Cottage last season after suffering a serious knee injury.

He’s unlikely to step straight into the starting line-up but will be a very exciting option off the bench.

Postecoglou’s plans are quickly coming together, but there’s still a lot of work to do before the season starts in six weeks.