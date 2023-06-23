£23m Tottenham player says he’s really sad he has to leave Spurs now

Lucas Moura is about to leave Tottenham Hotspur and the Brazilian has had his say on his career in North London.

Spurs signed the winger from PSG for £23 million back in January 2018 (BBC). He never quite lived up to all the hype, but he was still a very popular figure at the club.

At the end of this month, when Lucas‘ contract at Spurs will expire, he will leave Tottenham. Here’s what he said in an interview with L’Equipe.

Lucas Moura says it hurts him to leave Tottenham

Lucas received a fantastic farewell from Tottenham fans in the final game of last season.

The Brazilian came off the bench as a substitute for the final moments of the game, and to everyone’s surprise, he used the little time he had brilliantly to score a very good solo goal.

The 30-year-old was in tears after the game as he said goodbye to his teammates, staff and of course, the Tottenham fans who have supported him over the years.

Now, in an interview in France, Lucas claims he’s proud of writing his name in Tottenham’s history books. But, he’s also sad that he has to leave.

He said: “It’s a mixture of emotions, I think.

“I’m leaving with my head held high and with the feeling of a job well done. I’ve built something solid and made my mark on the history of Tottenham, but I’m also leaving the club with a twinge of regret. It hurts to leave this club, my teammates, the city… It will remain a positive experience.

“I’ve grown and progressed. My only regret is not winning a title. That’s a shame.”

TBR View:

Lucas will be a free agent on the 1st of July, and he claims there are plenty of clubs interested in his services.

The Brazilian even claimed he ‘wouldn’t rule out’ signing for one of Tottenham’s rivals in the Premier League, but he’s also open to moving abroad for a new adventure.

Lucas is a versatile player with tons of experience under his belt. He would be a good signing for numerous clubs in Europe, and we should soon hear where he’ll be heading to.

It will be interesting to see how Lucas would fare if he stays in the Premier League.