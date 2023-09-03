Chris Sutton says 25-year-old Celtic player was ‘really excellent’ in win vs Rangers

Celtic’s win over Rangers can signal the start of Brendan Rodgers’ kick-starting his teams season after their early season form saw them drop points against St Johnstone and get knocked out the cup against Kilmarnock.

The Hoops were tipped to struggle in today’s first Glasgow Derby of the season. With a central defence that consisted of Gustaf Lagerbielke and Liam Scales, the worry was that Celtic would struggle to contain Rangers due to the Swede’s inexperience and the Irishman’s lack of first-team football.

And former Celtic hero, Chris Sutton pointed to Scales’ performance in the 1-0 win and praised the 25-year-old defender for his performance at Ibrox.

Sutton said [Sky Sports], “Brendan Rodgers was coming into this game with concerns about the centre-back pairing. Credit to Liam Scales especially, I think.

“He’s had a really excellent game.”

Scales did take a bit of time to settle into the game. A couple of misplaced passes early into the game showed a little bit of nervousness but as the match bore on, Scales did start to look more comfortable.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The second half produced a solid defensive performance by the Hoops with Scales standing strong to everything Rangers tried to throw at them.

Celtic now head into the international break boisterous and full of confidence knowing that the win keeps them at the top of the league, four points ahead of their biggest rivals.

For Scales, he has done his chances of appearing for Celtic no harm after his man-on-the-match performance and the Irishman has shown that if required, he can play an important role in Brendan Rodgers’ squad.

