Jordan Henderson has sent a message to Jude Bellingham after Borussia Dortmund missed out on winning the Bundesliga.

The England international took to social media after a dramatic final day in Germany.

Jude Bellingham’s Dortmund side were in pole position going into their last match.

All they had to do was defeat Mainz to win the Bundesliga for the first time in over a decade.

Perennial champions Bayern Munich started the day two points behind Dortmund but with a better goal difference.

It was out of their hands, but they FC Koln 2-1 thanks to a late winner from Jamal Musiala.

Dortmund threw away their chance to win the title with a 2-2 draw after missing a host of chances and a penalty.

Bellingham wasn’t involved for Dortmund due to a knee injury and Jordan Henderson has now consoled him England teammate.

The pair could have linked up next season at Anfield, with the youngster closely linked with a move to Liverpool.

However, the club have distanced themselves from a move this summer given his likely transfer fee.

Henderson sends Dortmund star Bellingham message

Taking to Instagram, Bellingham send Dortmund fans a long message after a season where they came so close to finally ending Bayern Munich’s dominance.

“I’ve taken some time to reflect on the events of the final day and the entire season,” Bellingham said.

“I still can’t believe it went the way it did and we couldn’t get ourselves over the line.

“Personally, it was devastating to have to watch my teammates suffer while I couldn’t impact the outcome.

“Hopefully this adversity will trigger a new era for the club where it can compete closely for trophies every year. This is what the city and its fans deserve.”

Jordan Henderson showed his love for Bellingham after Dortmund narrowly missed out.

Both midfielders have been called up to the England squad ahead of their international fixtures next month.

There’s a chance that Bellingham may end up withdrawing due to the injury that kept him out of Dortmund’s final game.

He’s clearly got a huge future ahead of him wherever he ends up playing next season.

There may always be a tinge of disappointment if Bellingham never ends up playing for Liverpool.

However, he’s still only 19 years old and has plenty of time to play across Europe throughout his career.

