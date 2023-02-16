Liverpool's Darwin Nunez has been really impressed by Cody Gakpo's recent form











Darwin Nunez has praised the recent impact of new signing Cody Gakpo at Liverpool.

Nunez was speaking to the club’s official website after their Merseyside Derby win over Everton.

The pair starting to look like they were on the same wavelength at Anfield on Monday.

Cody Gakpo went on a particularly impressive mazy run before feeding Nunez, who couldn’t put his shot on target.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Dutchman finally opened his Liverpool account, when he converted Trent Alexander-Arnold’s pinpoint cross at the back post.

The £35m forward has taken a few games to get up to speed since signing from Feyenoord.

It didn’t help that the whole side were desperately out of form, and without a league win in 2023 before this week.

However, Nunez has backed Gakpo to make a real impact at Liverpool as they learn to play together.

Jurgen Klopp is soon going to be oversubscribed with attacking options as Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz return to full fitness.

Gakpo needs to make the most of the next few games to stay at the top of the pile.

Nunez impressed with Gakpo’s recent Liverpool form

Speaking to the club’s official website, Nunez was very complimentary about his new teammate.

“They get used to how I play and, in turn, I grow accustomed to how they play,” Nunez said.

“I think that in time we’ll start to see some good and positive results.

“For example, Gakpo is a quality player and has a lot of class. He’s physically strong too. I think he’ll be able to make people very happy at Liverpool.

“You have to also understand that he’s come here at a time when we’re not in the best of form and he will need time to settle in too.

“I think he’s done well in the games he’s featured in so far. I hope that with time I’ll develop a great understanding and then go on to bring some joy to the Liverpool fans.”

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jamie Carragher was surprised Klopp authorised a move for Gakpo after his first few appearances.

However, he quickly u-turned after their victory over Everton, comparing the 23-year-old to prime Bobby Firmino.

Liverpool fans are likely to see a lot more of Nunez and Gakpo over the next few years.

If Gakpo can begin to display his quality at Anfield, he’ll soon become a fan favourite.

Show all