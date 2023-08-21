‘If you look’: Dermot Gallagher shares whether Alexis Mac Allister deserved to be sent off for Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister ended up having a nightmare home debut as he was sent off at the weekend.

Mac Allister was shown a red for what look like a late but innocuous challenge. However, the tackle was deemed worthy of punishment and Mac Allister was given his marching orders, much to the surprise of everyone in the ground.

VAR failed to overturn the call, deeming it not a ‘clear and obvious’ error, and it once again meant referees and VAR were the talking point of the weekend.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

And according to former referee Dermot Gallagher, the decision was incorrect and Mac Allister should not have been given his marching orders.

“Not a red card for me. The problem for me here is the referee deems it a high tackle. But it only becomes a high tackle when both players are there. If you look, the boot catches him on the ankle,” Gallagher said.

“So if his foot was on the ground, he still catches him in the same place. That’s what’s deceived the referee, they’ve both got their boot off the ground. Not a red card for me.”

Mac Allister will not get an automatic ban and even if Liverpool appealed, Gallagher suggested it wouldn’t be overturned as they’ve have to prove the obvious error.

A harsh red but easy to see why

All in all, Gallagher probably is right here and this isn’t a red card. Even in the modern game, his explanation shows that this one might be wrong.

But you can see why the ref gave it in the first place. Mac Allister’s studs were showing and he was quite high.

It is strange that VAR didn’t advise another look though. And that’s what will frustrate the supporters and management teams of Liverpool.