Chris Sutton issues verdict on Alexis Mac Allister red card in Liverpool win

Chris Sutton has probably echoed how a lot of Liverpool fans feel about the decision to send Alexis Mac Allister off against Bournemouth, labelling the call from the referee shocking.

Sutton was speaking on social media after the Reds secured a 3-1 win over the Cherries at Anfield, with Luis Diaz, Mo Salah and Diogo Jota helping Jurgen Klopp’s side come from behind.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Unfortunately it proved to be a disappointing home debut for Alexis Mac Allister. The Argentinian was shown a red card during the second-half after a challenge on Ryan Christie.

Sutton furious after Mac Allister sees red for Liverpool

Mac Allister looked absolutely perplexed by the decision. Nevertheless, the VAR did not intervene and the summer signing had to leave the field.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Mac Allister did leave his foot in and he could have no complaints with a free-kick being given. He probably would have expected to look up and see that he had been shown a yellow card.

However, there was nothing like the force which would make the challenge a particularly dangerous one. It seemed very telling that none of the Bournemouth players were up in the arms when Christie went down.

Certainly, Sutton could not believe that the midfielder was sent off. And he was just as baffled that the VAR never suggested that the referee should look again…

Liverpool will surely lodge an appeal over the decision. And you would not be surprised if the decision was overturned in the coming days.

It is a bad challenge from Mac Allister. But it is one that no Liverpool or Bournemouth fan would have been discussing after the game if he had been shown a yellow card.

Once again, we have a further reminder of how VAR will not always come to the rescue when a bizarre decision is made on the field.