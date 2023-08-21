Liverpool will make their move to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch once he’s given the green light to leave.

That’s according to journalist Florian Plettenberg who was providing an update on the Dutch international’s future.

With the end of the transfer window approaching, Jurgen Klopp will be keen for the club to get a move on with completing their business.

The number of midfielders who have moved on from Liverpool this summer is unprecedented and the task of replacing them hasn’t been easy.

After Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, few fans saw a move for Wataru Endo coming.

The Japanese holding midfielder was thrown into action sooner than many would have anticipated after Mac Allister’s red card.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Liverpool have identified Ryan Gravenberch as their next target and will move for him should Bayern have given him the green light to leave.

Just 12 months after joining the club, the £25m-rated midfielder hasn’t been able to break into the side.

Klopp now has the chance to bring in the talented youngster and develop him into a world-beating player at Anfield.

Liverpool want Gravenberch if given green light to leave

Posting on social media, Plettenberg said: “Ryan #Gravenberch: He wants to play regularly. But at the moment he’s the No. 4 in central midfield under #Tuchel!

“Understand that Liverpool & ManUtd will be the favourites for the player should Bayern give the green light to leave. But no verbal agreements yet.

“Bayern bosses do not exclude that something can still happen with Gravenberch – until Deadline Day.”

The last thing Liverpool will want right now is to enter another bidding war with a Premier League rival this summer.

After missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, they will hope Manchester United look at other targets.

There have been positive talks held between Liverpool and Gravenberch which should give them a very good chance of signing him once he’s given the green light to leave.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

He’s unlikely to immediately solve any of Liverpool’s problems but will be a brilliant player in the long term for the club.

Officials have already travelled to Germany to discuss a deal, it will be interesting to see what the next steps are.