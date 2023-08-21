Liverpool have reportedly held positive talks with Bayern Munich over a move for midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

That’s according to The Daily Mail, with the outlet claiming that Gravenberch is high on Jurgen Klopp’s list of preferred targets.

Liverpool have endured a frustrating summer transfer window so far after getting off to such a positive start by snapping up Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Reds have attempted to bring in a new midfield-enforcer after selling both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

But after missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea, the club moved to bring in former Stuttgart captain Wataru Endo.

Liverpool are expected to bring in at least one more fresh face in the middle of the park and it seems that could well be Ryan Gravenberch.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Liverpool hold positive Gravenberch talks

The Mail reports that Liverpool have held ‘more productive’ talks with Bayern over Gravenberch.

The 21-year-old is wanted by Klopp and the Reds are looking to agree a fee with the Bundesliga giants.

It’s noted that Gravenberch is open to leaving Munich this summer as he searches for regular playing time.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Gravenberch only completed a switch to Bayern last summer as he made the move from Ajax after impressing in Holland.

The midfielder is reportedly valued at around £26 million, but Bayern have been unwilling to sell up until this point.

The Dutchman has been labelled a ‘dominant’ midfielder, but he has tended to fare better in a more advanced role at both Ajax and Bayern.

Nevertheless, as Liverpool and Bayern are locked in talks, it would surely suggest the German champions are willing to consider selling the youngster.