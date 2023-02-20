Liverpool transfer news: Mason Mount refusing to sign new Chelsea deal











The Athletic reports that Chelsea star Mason Mount is currently refusing to sign a new contract, after claims Liverpool want to sign him.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have seemingly turned a corner over the past week after picking up wins against Everton and Newcastle United.

The Reds have struggled to strike the right balance in midfield but there have been some encouraging signs over the last week with Stefan Bajcetic, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in the middle of the park.

But Liverpool will be keen to refresh that area of the pitch over the summer and they have been linked with a move for Mount.

Football Transfers reported on Sunday that FSG are ready to fund big money moves for the Chelsea man and Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

Mount’s current deal with the Blues is set to run until the end of next season and it seems he is no closer to agreeing to extend his stay in west London.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Mount contract talks on hold

The Athletic reports that Chelsea and Mount are yet to reach an agreement over a new deal, with the 24-year-old rejecting several offers over the past few months.

Graham Potter’s men have now put contract talks on hold until the summer, with the club focused on turning their season around as they currently sit way off the pace in 10th.

The outlet notes that talks are set to resume at the end of the season, when Mount will have just 12 months left on his deal. Chelsea intend to either secure his future in west London, or allow him to leave, with the club’s hierarchy keen to avoid any similar contract situations in the future.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Mount hasn’t been at his best for Chelsea this season but he has been described as an ‘unbelievable’ talent.

The Blues academy product has picked up two player of the season awards since establishing himself as a first-team regular under Frank Lampard a few years back.

Liverpool will undoubtedly be prioritising a move for Bellingham, but Mount would also be a good fit for Klopp’s side.

The England star is renowned for his work-rate off the ball and while he hasn’t been as productive in the final third this season, he managed 21 goal involvements in the Premier League last time out.

