Liverpool Transfer News: Mason Mount's Chelsea signals are good news for Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool are said to be monitoring Chelsea’s Mason Mount and there are increasing signs the England man wants out of Stamford Bridge.
Despite being a key player for a number of seasons both at club and international level, Mount is yet to sign a new deal with the Blues.
Reports have claimed Liverpool are waiting in the wings to try and sign Mount. And according to journalist Mike McGrath, Mount is giving off signals to Chelsea that he does want to move on this summer.
McGrath – who writes for The Telegraph – took to Twitter this afternoon to say there’s still been no breakthrough on Chelsea contract talks. And more worrying for Blues fans, some are the club are convinced Mount wants out.
Mount is believed to be wanting a wage increase in line with some of the club’s very top earners. That would take him to somewhere near the £250k-a-week bracket.
However, Todd Boehly has been giving new players lower wages on longer contracts. It’s a risky play, and one that seems to be giving Mount second thoughts.
TBR’s View: Liverpool snatching Mount would be huge news
In terms of a club where he’s going to have an immediate impact, few would be better than Liverpool right now for Mason Mount.
The Reds are set to overhaul their squad, especially in midfield. Mount would bring an energy to the Liverpool midfield that has been lacking for some time now.
The Boehly project at Chelsea is a big and bold one. However, along the way, there’ll be players who don’t want to fully buy into it. Mount, it seems, is one of those considering his options.
