Liverpool transfer news: Manchester City make Josko Gvardiol their top target

Manchester City have now reportedly made Josko Gvardiol their top target ahead of the summer, after claims Jurgen Klopp wants him at Liverpool.

The Reds are set for a crucial summer ahead as they bid to rebuild Klopp’s side following a disappointing campaign to date.

Liverpool have been way below their usual best this season, after challenging for the Premier League consistently over the past few years.

They seem set to stick by Klopp and bolster his squad as he sees fit, but they could face competition for one of his centre-back targets in Josko Gvardiol.

Football Transfers reported back in February that FSG are set to back Klopp this summer, with Gvardiol right at the top of Liverpool’s list of defensive targets.

Now, 90 Min reports that Manchester City have also identified Gvardiol as their top centre-back target this summer.

Man City make Gvardiol their top target

The outlet claims that both City and Madrid will prioritise a move for the RB Leipzig star heading into the summer window.

Leipzig are set to demand around £75 million for Gvardiol, which could complicate a move to either City and Madrid.

Both clubs are said to be interested in Jude Bellingham too, who is also one of Liverpool’s top targets. 90 Min notes that it remains to be seen whether or not they can afford to move for both Bellingham and Gvardiol.

Gvardiol is attracting plenty of interest from top clubs ahead of the summer, mainly down to his ‘incredible’ performances at the World Cup for Croatia.

Liverpool are in desperate need of another top-quality option at centre-back, with both Joe Gomez and Joel Matip struggling for form this season.

Virgil van Dijk hasn’t been at his best either, but the Dutchman and Ibrahima Konate have shown some promising signs as a defensive partnership.

Gvardiol would undoubtedly be an excellent addition to Klopp’s squad, but Liverpool may struggle to finance such a move, especially if they miss out on Champions League qualification this season.

It seems vital that the Reds put a run together and finish inside the top-four in order to give Klopp the necessary funding for a rebuild over the summer.

