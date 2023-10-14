Liverpool think they can sign ‘special’ £20m midfielder before January window even opens

Liverpool might have spent big on their midfield in the summer but it looks like they aren’t slowing down with additions just yet.

The Reds splashed well in excess of £100m on new midfielders and it has worked well so far. But they could be set to make yet another big move, this time in the form of Brazilian midfielder Andre Trindade.

‘Andre’ has been on Liverpool’s radar for much of the summer and according to TeamTalk, they’re ready to up their bid to sign him.

Liverpool planning to sign Andre from Fluminese

According to TeamTalk, Liverpool are looking to land Andre and there is even a belief that they could sign him before the January transfer window even opens.

It’s claimed that sources have indicated the Reds are looking to beat the rush to sign Andre by putting together a package to sign the midfielder early doors.

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Andre is regarded as one of the best young talents in Brazil in his position. Dubbed a ‘special‘ talent by Fabrizio Romano, West Ham are believed to have placed a £20m bid for Andre in the summer.

He is thought to have a release-clause in his contract. However, TeamTalk does not reveal what the figure is for that clause.

Another top talent

The South American leagues have provided so much talent to the English game in recent times that it’s easy to see why Andre is now a wanted man at Liverpool.

The likes of Gabi Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Alexis Mac Allister and more have all shone in England since moving from the region.

With Andre, it very much seems he is a player who is highly-courted by a few big clubs.

Liverpool, then, might well be wise to get themselves in here and get things sorted ahead of the winter window.