‘It’s not over’: Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool could still sign ‘special player’ at some point

Liverpool were linked with so many midfielders during the summer transfer window.

Indeed, as the Reds focused on a midfield rebuild, the rumour mill went into overdrive as every midfielder under the sun was linked with a move to Anfield.

One player whose name constantly did the rounds was Fluminense’s Andre Trindade.

The young Brazilian is reportedly keen on a move to Anfield, and while a move didn’t come to fruition this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, a move to Anfield could be on the cards in the future as the 22-year-old remains a player Liverpool really like.

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Andre to Liverpool possible

Romano shared what he knows about Andre.

“No, it’s not over, it’s still something we have to keep an eye on because Liverpool really like Andre. They had positive conversations with Fluminense, they have good relationships. Fluminense were showing how strong they are in the Brazilian and South American market as they said no way the player is leaving, so credit to Fluminense, it was not easy, but I think Liverpool will keep monitoring the player, this is a special player, this is not a normal player, Andre is a very, very good player,” Romano said.

Photo by Pedro Tesch/Getty Images

Do they need him?

Andre may be a player Liverpool like, but we can’t help but question whether or not he’s a player Liverpool still need after their summer recruitment drive.

Liverpool signed four midfield players this summer, and, in all honesty, they probably don’t need anymore.

Andre is a talent, but, at the same time, so are Stefan Bajcetic, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones, so it’s hard to imagine the Reds will be going for this one in the near future.