West Ham have already added three fantastic midfielders to their squad this summer, but their midfield recruitment may not be over yet.

Indeed, it’s been reported in recent days that Tim Steidten is in Brazil to work on the signing of Yuri Alberto, but he may also be about to bring another samba star back to east London with him.

According to Brazilian reporter, Lucas Pedrosa, West Ham are ready to make a move for Fluminense’s Andre.

Photo by Pedro Tesch/Getty Images

Interestingly, Andre has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool this summer, but apparently, West Ham are now ready to make a proposal that equals the Reds’ bid for the Brazilian.

The £20m midfielder is seen as one of the brighter young talents in Brazil, and while he’s said to have agreed personal terms with Liverpool, West Ham are now on the scene it would seem.

Whether or not Andre would prefer a move to Anfield or the London Stadium remains to be seen, but with the Reds reportedly now prioritising a move for Ryan Gravenberch, the door could be slightly ajar for West Ham.

Photo by Andre Borges/Getty Images

The Hammers, of course, have a decent history of signing young stars from South America with Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano arriving back in the day, and it looks as though Andre and Alberto could be the modern-day equivalent.

Throughout the links to Liverpool the story has been that Fluminense don’t want to sell until January due to their ongoing Copa Libertadores campaign, but whether or not West Ham can twist their arm and force them to change their stance remains to be seen.

This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on as we know that Steidten has been in Brazil lately, so this transfer could be one he is working on.