Liverpool sent scouts to watch midfield target score in Europe this week











Liverpool are continuing to monitor new midfield targets after pulling out of the race for Jude Bellingham and could now move for Adrien Rabiot.

Rabiot is due to be out of contract this summer and is a wanted man around Europe. After impressing for France in the World Cup, the race is on for a host of clubs to land the Juventus star.

And according to 90Min, Liverpool are among the teams keen and even sent scouts to watch Rabiot this week.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Liverpool scout Rabiot

According to 90Min, Liverpool had scouts in attendance to see Rabiot play for Juventus against Sporting Lisbon.

And those scouts will have liked what they saw. As well as helping Juventus into the semi-finals of the Europa League, Rabiot also got himself on the scoresheet in front of those onlooking Liverpool staff.

Rabiot, who is believed to earn around £7m-a-year in Turin, is thought to be admired by a number of Premier League clubs alongside Liverpool.

Arsenal are among those to have declared an interest. Manchester United and Tottenham, too, are also known admirers of the Frenchman.

TuttoJuve recently reported on Rabiot and in their report, hailed Rabiot as the ‘league’s best midfielder’.

TBR’s View: Rabiot would be fine at Liverpool

That is, if Liverpool get the best version of Adrien Rabiot. The French midfielder has not always been at his best but seems to have had a good couple of years now.

He’s proven his worth with Juventus and France as well and whoever gets him on a free is getting a big player.

Jurgen Klopp is desperate for those midfield reinforcements to come in. But they need to have sufficient quality and Rabiot ticks a lot of boxes.

If Liverpool can pull this off on a free, then it leaves them room to add further as well.