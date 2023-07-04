Liverpool believe that Arsenal are planning to try and sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia this summer.

That’s according to journalist Fabrizio Romano speaking on The Debrief Podcast.

It appears as though every Premier League team is trying to improve their midfield this summer.

Already, Liverpool have signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai after releasing four first-team players.

The likes of James Milner and Naby Keita needed replacing and Jurgen Klopp has moved quickly to do so.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Arsenal are also in the market to improve their central options and are closing in on a huge deal to sign Declan Rice.

There’s also a suggestion that Kai Havertz could be the replacement for Granit Xhaka next season.

Liverpool now think Arsenal will challenge them for the signing of Romeo Lavia.

The ‘incredible’ teenager impressed in the Premier League last season despite Southampton’s relegation.

Liverpool think Arsenal want to sign Lavia

Speaking on The Debrief Podcast, Romano said: “But, they [Liverpool] are well informed on Romeo Lavia, they also know Arsenal are there, but for Arsenal, it depends on Thomas Partey.

“They’re working on this potential exit of Partey but it’s not that easy, Arsenal will let Partey go in the case that they receive a good proposal.”

There are plenty of upsides to signing Romeo Lavia this summer.

Although he’s likely to be very expensive, his potential is huge and he’s already capable of playing brilliantly in the top flight.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

He’s also young enough that he could be moulded into whatever type of midfielder you want him to be.

Unlike Arsenal, Liverpool have a spot in their squad immediately for Lavia, although he may not initially start.

Mikel Arteta might not be too keen to lose Thomas Partey given how well he played for most of last season.

However, if he does go, then the Southampton man represents a very exciting replacement.

Both teams may end up acting very soon to sign Lavia to try and beat their rivals to the punch.