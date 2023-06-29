‘Fantastic’ Arsenal player has now agreed personal terms with club ahead of potential £17m move

Thomas Partey is expected to leave Arsenal during the summer transfer window, with personal terms with Juventus already agreed.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which notes that the midfielder continues to attract attention from Saudi Arabia as the Gunners continue to overhaul their midfield options.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Few Arsenal fans would have expected to see Thomas Partey heavily linked with a move away at the end of last season. The Ghanaian enjoyed his best campaign yet for Arsenal. And he also had his best run fitness-wise.

Partey agrees personal terms with Juventus

However, Arsenal are working on a deal for Declan Rice and have already signed Kai Havertz. With that, the Gunners are open to letting some of their midfielders leave. And one of those linked with the exit is Partey.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

In fact, the Daily Mail reports that Partey has already agreed personal terms with Juventus. He is also another player on the radar of clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

It is suggested that Juve would pay £17 million if they manage to get a deal across the line for the 30-year-old.

It is a bit of a surprise to see Arsenal leave the door open for Partey to potentially go. They will return to the Champions League next year. And you would imagine that Mikel Arteta will want as much depth as possible.

However, Partey may have reservations about sticking around. Arsenal are strengthening. And with that, he may not take on a key role next year.

He is a ‘fantastic‘ player at his best. So it will be a disappointment to many to see him go. But his departure may also leave the door open for Arsenal to make further signings.