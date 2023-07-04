Fabrizio Romano says rumour he has heard about Arsenal and Declan Rice is ‘not correct’

Arsenal are still pushing to complete the deal to sign Declan Rice this summer, and Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest on the situation.

The Gunners mean business in this window, don’t they? Mikel Arteta has already signed Kai Havertz, while Jurrien Timber is reportedly set to come in soon as well.

Rice, however, is the big one, and Romano claimed in a video on his YouTube channel that the deal is still very much on despite some social media rumours saying the opposite.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

It has been a few days since Arsenal agreed on a fee with West Ham to sign Declan Rice this summer (The Athletic).

The Gunners have agreed to pay the Hammers a British record £105 million, £100 million of which will be guaranteed irrespective of the Englishman’s performances.

West Ham are happy with that, but the structure of the deal is causing a delay. The two sides are still in talks to come to a conclusion and Romano has claimed that it is very close now.

He also dismissed a rumour that he had heard yesterday that a deal was about to collapse after Arsenal and West Ham walked away from talks.

He said: “What I can say guys is this is really close. Trust me, really, really close for Declan Rice to Arsenal.

“The rumours that circulated today on social media about Arsenal or West Ham walking away from the deal, at the moment, I’m told this is not correct, while I’m speaking. The negotiation is very advanced. It’s really at the final bits, they are discussing the final points of this story.

“The medical has not been booked yet, but it will happen in the next days if everything goes to plan. So, no worries, Arsenal fans. Declan Rice is really close and it’s about the final discussions on the payment terms to get it done.”

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

TBR View:

We don’t want to jinx anything for Arsenal fans, but this really does look like it will happen, doesn’t it?

The Gunners went into the window last month with Rice as their top target. Mikel Arteta has been desperate to get him, and it looks like it’s only a matter of time now.

Rice, if this move goes through, will take Arsenal to a whole new level. He is exactly the kind of player they need in the middle of the park, and along with Havertz, he could help them mount another serious title challenge next season.

It will be interesting to how Rice will fare under Arteta.