Journalist claims Liverpool are quietly trying to sign 'brilliant' player now











Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested that Liverpool will try to go ‘beneath the radar’ to sign Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister, with the deal looking likely to happen.

Liverpool seem to be pressing ahead with their plans for the summer as they bid to re-shape Jurgen Klopp’s midfield.

Alexis Mac Allister has emerged as an early target ahead of the transfer window, with Ben Jacobs claiming the Argentine is keen to secure a move away from Brighton as soon as possible.

Of course, multiple reports have claimed in recent days that the Reds are pushing to sign Mac Allister having held talks with Brighton and the player’s agent.

Now, Ryan Taylor has told GiveMeSport that Liverpool will try to go under the radar the wrap up a deal for the 24-year-old.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Liverpool quietly trying to sign Mac Allister

Taylor suggested that Brighton will be keen to encourage a ‘bidding war’ for Mac Allister. But it seems that Liverpool have other ideas.

“The key point to mention is it will be on Brighton’s terms,” the journalist said. “Mac Allister has a long-term contract and I see them as a team that are going to encourage a bidding war to maximise the kind of fee they get.

“But that also said Liverpool like to go about their business quietly and I think they won’t make too much noise on that.

“They’ll try and go beneath the radar and get that deal wrapped up as soon as possible. I don’t know about the fee, but it does look like Mac Allister will be going to Anfield.”

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Liverpool have become renowned for going about their business quickly and quietly. They wrapped up a deal to sign Darwin Nunez in a similar way last summer, while they also swooped for Luis Diaz as soon as Tottenham put in a bid for the winger.

Although Liverpool’s interest in Mac Allister has quickly become public, it seems they are keen to secure a deal for the midfielder before the transfer window opens.

There will undoubtedly be huge interest in the World Cup winner this summer after he’s enjoyed an exceptional campaign on the south coast. Roberto De Zerbi has already admitted that he’s likely to leave, and it seems that Liverpool are leading the race to sign him now.

Show all