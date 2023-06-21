Liverpool are on the hunt for another midfielder and the latest reports suggest that they have decided they will bid for Khephren Thuram but they will wait to make the bid.

According to Nice-Matin, via GetFootballNewsFrance, Liverpool have identified him as a top target. They are apparently expected to bid for him but are going to wait to make their first offer.

This is due to the fact that the player is currently on international duty with the France U21 squad.

They will be participating in the U21 Euros and Liverpool reportedly want to wait until this tournament is completed to make an offer for Thuram.

Thuram, who is the son of legendary defender Lilian Thuram, will reportedly not be allowed to leave Ligue 1 side Nice for less than £34million.

Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool to bid for Khephren Thuram

The ‘fantastic‘ midfielder is still only 22 years-old but has shown he has world-class potential whilst playing in Ligue 1.

The 6 ft 4 Frenchman could bring a much-better defensive side to Liverpool’s midfield. This is something they desperately need after finishing fifth in the Premier League.

With Liverpool already signing a more attacking midfielder in Alexis Mac Allister, it makes perfect sense for them to turn their attention towards Thuram.

Bringing in the defensive player would make their midfield a lot more balanced. What is great is the fact that he is young so he could become an ever-present in the Liverpool squad for many years.

GFFN labelled Thuram ‘one of the best in Europe’ in terms of ball progression.

Jurgen Klopp has identified great talent over the last few seasons. It looks like Thuram is a player he definitely wants and you shouldn’t doubt the German when it comes to making a good signing.

It is also sensible for the club to wait until after the U21 Euro’s. This allows Thuram to enjoy the tournament stress-free and shows some respect towards the player.