Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Khephren Thuram ahead of a potential transfer move this summer.

That is according to Football Transfers who report that the French midfielder has struck a deal with the Reds.

The Merseyside club have been linked with Thuram for a little while now, and it looks as though they are indeed serious about bringing the Nice midfielder to England.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Of course, just because personal terms have been agreed doesn’t mean that Thuram is signing, club-to-club negotiations still have to take place.

However, with Nice finishing in mid-table in Ligue 1, it’s hard to imagine that Liverpool won’t be able to muscle in and reach some sort of agreement with the French club for this transfer.

The Reds will certainly have the money leftover to do this sort of deal after landing an absolute bargain when signing Alexis Mac Allister for an initial £35m, so it shouldn’t be too difficult for the Merseyside club to cough up the kind of cash needed to sign Thuram.

As for the player himself, Liverpool fans will be in for a treat if this deal gets done.

The 22-year-old is a Rolls Royce of a midfielder, standing at 6ft 4 but possessing the balance of a dainty South American, Thuram is the perfect blend of power and poise in the midfield, and he could perfectly complement Mac Allister in Liverpool’s new look midfield.

Described as a ‘fantastic’ player in the past, Thuram certainly has what it takes to be a star in the Premier League, and he may now be set to take his talents to Merseyside.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on, because if personal terms have indeed been agreed, this one could move quickly.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images