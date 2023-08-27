Liverpool now looking at ‘world-class’ £77m forward in case Mo Salah leaves

Liverpool are drawing up contingency plans in case Mo Salah does decide to leave for Saudi Arabia next week.

The Reds are facing an anxious end to the window as the Al-Ittihad target a move for Salah. The player himself is believed to be keen on going, while Liverpool are flatly refusing to sell as it stands.

However, Football Transfers reports that behind the scenes, Liverpool are working to identify potential replacements for Salah. And one of those on the list is Portuguese forward, Joao Felix.

Football Transfers claims that Felix is on the list for Liverpool, despite his relatively underwhelming spell at Chelsea last season.

Felix did show some neat touches and scored four goals in a poor Chelsea side though and the Reds will be aware he is a ‘world class‘ talent on his day as well.

Felix’s own future is up in the air as it stands and Atletico are believed to be keen on getting around £77m for their man if they do sell him. Barcelona are keen, but their finances mean a transfer could be tough to do.

Liverpool, then, could well have a free run at Felix if Salah does indeed move to the Middle East.

Felix would do well but he’s no Mo Salah

And this will be the problem Liverpool face if Salah leaves. Much like Kane leaving Tottenham, it’s a case of not being able to replace these players and looking for what’s the next best option.

With Felix, he is undoubtedly a top player in his own right. However, he is not on the level of Salah, not will he do the job out wide that Salah does.

Liverpool do right to identify new players for if Salah does leave. But right now, Joao Felix is not the man who will pick up where Salah might leave off.