Journalist claims Mo Salah has now told Liverpool he wants to move to Saudi Arabia

Mo Salah could well end up going to Saudi Arabia this summer, with speculation not going away over his future.

The Liverpool star is the subject of a push from the Saudi Pro League to sign him. They are said to be offering him a huge sum to join Al-Ittihad and with the Saudi window going into September, there is a feeling this one won’t go away for some time yet.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

And according to journalist Rudy Galetti, Sala has now made his mind up on a move to Saudi and has told Liverpool he would like the chance to go.

Taking to X today, Galetti has claimed that Salah has now told Liverpool of his desire to leave the club and explore a new opportunity over in the Middle East. The final decision will rest with Klopp and FSG, though, with the Liverpool boss desperate to keep his man.

Galetti suggests there is an offer on the table of more than £100m from the Saudis to bring Salah in.

Whether or not FSG will see the money side of things taking a priority over Salah as a player, remains to be seen.

If Salah is to go, then Klopp would no doubt like it to be done quickly, given the English window shuts on Friday next week.

Mo Salah is going to Saudi Arabia one way or another

There is simply too much noise around this one now for it to have some credence. In the end, no matter how long it takes, Sala is going to end up in Saudi Arabia.

The player himself will obviously see the money and the chance of playing in a region where is very much worshipped as a huge opportunity to bring eyes to the game over there.

However, it will sting for the Premier League and Liverpool if they do sign Salah. This is a player in his prime and if they get Salah, then the floodgates might open even more,