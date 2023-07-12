Tottenham have been kept informed about ‘special’ £77m forward this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are one of the Premier League sides who have been kept informed on the situation of Joao Felix this summer, with the Atletico Madrid forward looking to leave the club in this window.

That is according to a report from 90min, which suggests that the Portuguese is keen to join Paris Saint-Germain and work with Luis Enrique.

It is little surprise to hear that Joao Felix looks to be on the way out of Atletico this summer. The attacking midfielder spent the second-half of last season on loan with Chelsea. But the Blues ultimately decided against trying to sign him permanently.

90min reports that he has attracted attention from a number of Chelsea’s Premier League rivals. In fact, Tottenham have been kept informed about Felix’s situation by his representatives, with Manchester United, Newcastle and Aston Villa all monitoring the situation.

Tottenham being kept informed about Joao Felix

But it seems right now that his most likely move may be to Ligue 1. 90min claims that Felix has informed Atleti that he wants to move to Parc des Princes.

PSG would like to take him on loan. However, Atletico are looking for a £77 million permanent deal – or at least a loan which includes an obligation to buy.

The finances involved in a potential deal surely always made a move to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium unlikely. Ange Postecoglou’s side needs a lot of work in this window. And they have already welcomed a couple of new faces.

But Felix could have been an exciting addition. It is fair to say that he has not yet realised his full potential. And his move to the Spanish capital really has not worked out.

But he is a ‘special‘ talent. And Postecoglou has an ability to get the very best out of the players he likes to work with. So if the Tottenham boss was keen on him, it could have been game-changing for both Spurs and the player.

However, it seems that he is now much more likely to end up heading elsewhere.