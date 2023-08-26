Journalist Graeme Bailey has suggested that Ryan Gravenberch could secure a move to Liverpool over Manchester United next week.

Bailey has been speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast and shared an update on Gravenberch’s future.

The Bayern Munich star has been heavily linked with moves to both Manchester United and Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag looking to bolster their midfield before next week’s deadline.

The Daily Mail claimed just yesterday that Liverpool are in pole position to sign the Dutchman.

And Bailey believes there’s a ‘very good chance’ Gravenberch ends up signing for either Manchester United or Liverpool next week.

But the journalist says Klopp’s men have the edge at this moment in time.

Bailey feels Gravenberch will secure a move to the Premier League next week.

“The other main one [for Liverpool] is Gravenberch, a player who I spoke about on the show 10 days ago,” the journalist said. “I did say watch out for Gravenberch because I thought he was still going to play a massive part in this window, not just for Liverpool it could be United as well.

“He wants to come to England, the player wants to come. Thomas Tuchel, from what we’re hearing, he’s getting sick of Gravenberch’s whinging. He’s not going to start and he’s said to the Bayern hierarchy let him go now so we can bring in someone else.

“I think there’s a very good chance Gravenberch is in the Premier League by the time we talk next Friday. I think the chances are it might be Liverpool.”

He added: “I think Gravenberch ticks a lot of boxes and the price to be permanent, I was told from our German sources £20 million, I was like ‘wow’.

“Basically, they’re getting their money back, that’s all they paid Ajax. That would be a remarkable deal for Liverpool.”

“I think when we’re talking next Friday, there’s a good chance he’ll be a new Premier League signing. I can guarantee it’ll be in Red, yes (United or Liverpool).”

Both United and Liverpool are in desperate need of adding at least one fresh face to their midfield options.

Of course, Liverpool have missed out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea, while there are concerns over Casemiro’s recent form at United.

Gravenberch has been described as a ‘perfect’ midfielder and has been used in a variety of roles in the middle of the park during his time at Ajax and Bayern.

The 21-year-old would be an excellent addition to both sides and while he has struggled at Bayern, he’s clearly a talented young player.