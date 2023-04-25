What Jordan Henderson said about £35m Liverpool target Kalvin Phillips











Jordan Henderson was previously full of praise for Kalvin Phillips amid reports that Liverpool are now eyeing the Manchester City midfielder this summer.

The Daily Mirror has reported that Liverpool want Kalvin Phillips after deciding against pursuing a deal for Jude Bellingham. And it is claimed that Phillips is open to the idea of moving to Anfield after a difficult year at the Etihad Stadium.

Phillips is someone who divides opinion. Certainly, you will often find a number of England fans who are not best pleased when Gareth Southgate names the 27-year-old in a starting lineup.

Henderson a fan of Liverpool target Kalvin Phillips

And obviously, he has not played as much as he would have liked for the Cityzens. But the Mirror suggests that Liverpool are looking to pay around £35 million for Phillips. So he could definitely be a smart signing for the Reds.

And one player who would seemingly love to see Phillips move to Merseyside is Jordan Henderson. The captain spoke about his international teammate during Euro 2020. And he was clearly impressed by the former Leeds star.

“Kalvin’s a very good player, you’ve seen that in the games he’s played not only for Leeds but for England ” he said, as reported by Yorkshire Evening Post.

“He’s done fantastically well and he’s a brilliant lad to have around.”

Of course, Phillips is not going to excite the fans in the same way Bellingham would. But the Borussia Dortmund star is going to cost his admirers so much more.

Signing Phillips would see Liverpool land someone who has plenty of Premier League experience. And he should be at his peak.

And bringing him in would leave the Reds with a lot more money to go after more of their targets.

It is not ideal for Liverpool. It could be genuinely game-changing if Bellingham joined Jurgen Klopp’s side this summer.

Phillips is not going to be a transformative signing in a similar way. But it really could prove to be a really shrewd addition if the Reds manage to bring him in.