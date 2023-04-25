How Mauricio Pochettino feels about Arsenal target Mason Mount











Arsenal may have been dealt a blow in their reported pursuit of Mason Mount, with Mauricio Pochettino reportedly a big fan of the Chelsea midfielder.

That is according to a report from The Telegraph, as Mauricio Pochettino closes in on becoming the new manager of the Blues ahead of the summer transfer window.

Pochettino will certainly have his work cut out if he takes over. And one of the issues he will be involved in resolving is that of the future of Mason Mount.

Pochettino is a big fan of Mason Mount

Mount is out of contract at the end of next season. And The Telegraph notes that he may have already played his final game for Chelsea given the uncertainty over his future and the fact that he will miss the rest of the campaign through injury.

There is plenty of interest in him. And reports from Goal last week suggested that Arsenal have entered the race to sign the 24-year-old, even holding some discussions about a possible move.

Of course, turning down Arsenal cannot be easy for many players right now. Mikel Arteta’s side are absolutely flying at the top of the Premier League. And given the age of their squad, there is plenty to be excited about in the years to come.

But Mount has also spent almost two decades on the books at Chelsea. So it is not hard to imagine that he would love to extend his terms if the right opportunity presents itself.

And that is why it seems particularly interesting that The Telegraph reports that Pochettino is a big fan of Mount. That would surely suggest that he will want him to stay if he does indeed take over.

That may be a disappointment for the Gunners. But this summer may have presented a tricky opportunity anyway. Previous reports from The Athletic suggested that Chelsea want £70 million before they let Mount go.

That is a huge sum to pay for a player who may be available on a free in just over a year.