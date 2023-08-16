Liverpool now eye move for ‘perfect’ midfielder but he wants to join Manchester United

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich this summer.

The midfield market in this window has been crazy so far. The likes of Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Sandro Tonali, Mason Mount, and Dominik Szoboszlai have all moved for big money, and there could be more in the coming weeks.

Gravenberch has been linked with Liverpool, but FootMercato claims he prefers a move to Manchester United instead.

Ryan Gravenberch prefers a move to Manchester United over Liverpool

Liverpool are in desperate need of a new midfielder this summer.

The Reds have brought in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, who are both excellent additions. They will take Liverpool’s game to the next level, but Jurgen Klopp needs at least one more man in the middle of his park.

The Merseysiders missed out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia in recent days despite seemingly leading the race for their signatures at different stages.

Chelsea won that race, and there’s some more bad news for Liverpool fans now as the report claims Ryan Gravenberch would much rather join Manchester United than move to Anfield this summer.

It has been claimed both clubs are interested in the Bayern Munich midfielder, but no offer has been made at this moment in time.

TBR View:

After missing out on two players to Chelsea, the last thing any Liverpool fan would want to see right now is lose a transfer battle with Manchester United.

Gravenberch has long been linked with a move to Liverpool. The Reds have been keeping an eye on him since the start of the summer transfer window, with Fabrizio Romano even claiming on his YouTube channel that Klopp thinks he’s ‘perfect‘ for his side.

Ben Jacobs claimed yesterday that the Bayern midfielder would be ‘open to the move‘ if Liverpool came in for him, but today’s report suggests he’d much rather reunite with his old boss Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

With just two weeks left in the transfer window, it looks like there will be more drama as Liverpool try to fill the big void they have in midfield.