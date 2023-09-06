Liverpool are now expected to make a final decision on Mohamed Salah’s future in the next few hours.

A report from the Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport has shared more details on the potential offer from Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool will be praying for the Saudi transfer window to close as quickly as possible.

After seeing Roberto Firmino head there as a free agent, they are unlikely to have expected two more players to join him.

Fabinho and Jordan Henderson made the trip to the Middle East and now the league has its sights set on Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian star has been subject to huge interest from Al Ittihad in recent weeks.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

A £175m bid was touted on England’s deadline day, but the final figure could end up being a lot larger than that.

Jurgen Klopp only wants to concentrate on his performances on the pitch right now.

He will know that losing the 31-year-old at this stage of the season would be an unmitigated disaster.

Liverpool to make Salah decision in coming hours

The report from Corriere dello Sport shares more details about the state of play between Al Ittihad and Salah.

Time is running out for Saudi clubs to negotiate any final transfers, but a huge offer is currently being considered.

Al Ittihad are willing to pay around £213m for Salah, however, their interest is now making Klopp and Salah ‘reel’.

He’s being offered a three-year contract worth over £85m, added benefits and sponsorship contracts.

They go on to say that ‘the final answer from the interested party is expected in the coming hours’ and it will be interesting to see if the huge figure being offered is enough for Liverpool to change their mind.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Given Liverpool are no longer able to try and replace Salah, it should be a straightforward decision for the club.

If Saudi Arabia want Salah to be their poster boy, they will likely be happy to wait another 12 months.

Al Ittihad’s participation in the Club World Cup this season is why they’re so keen to sign Salah now.

It may be another team from the Saudi Pro League that approaches Liverpool next year and they may not offer as much with Salah a year closer to the end of his contract.

However, the figure is likely to still be close to a record sale for the Reds.