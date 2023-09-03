Jurgen Klopp left seriously impressed by £34m Liverpool player today

Jurgen Klopp has singled out Mohamed Salah for praise after Liverpool thrashed Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds picked up a 3-0 win at Anfield after goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah.

Szoboszlai opened the scoring with a brilliant effort inside the opening three minutes of the game, before Matty Cash turned the ball into his own net just 20 minutes later.

Salah rounded off an impressive win for Liverpool as he arrived at the back post at the perfect time after Darwin Nunez’s flicked header from a corner.

Of course, Salah has dominated the headlines over the past week after a £150 million bid from Al Ittihad was knocked back by Liverpool.

But Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Salah is happy at Anfield and was delighted with his display today.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Klopp on Salah

Speaking to Sky Sports, Klopp heaped praise on Salah for producing a brilliant performance after a week of speculation.

“He played a top game,” he said. “Mo had to work super hard and he did.

“I never had any doubt about his commitment to this club. You can’t imagine how much fuss the world has made but how calm we are with it. He is our player and wants to play here.” as quoted by BBC Sport.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Salah once again proved just how important he is to this Liverpool side today and it’s no surprise that Klopp has no intention of allowing him to move to the Middle East.

The £34 million man has already netted two goals and two assists in just four appearances this season.

Liverpool have enjoyed a brilliant start to the new campaign and picked up their third consecutive win in the league today.

Klopp will undoubtedly be encouraged by the early signs this season and the Reds have a much better chance of competing at the top end of the table with Salah in their side.