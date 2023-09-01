Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad are expected to make a second bid worth £175m for Mohamed Salah after an initial offer was turned down.

That’s according to journalist Sam Matterface, speaking on TalkSPORT (1/9 12:46pm) about the Egyptian’s future.

There had been talk over the past few weeks that Saudi Arabian interest in Mohamed Salah was increasing.

Today, they finally acted upon it with just a few hours to do in the English transfer window.

Al-Ittihad made a £150m bid for Salah, but it was immediately rejected.

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Now, Liverpool will have to brace themselves for a huge second bid for Salah in the next few hours.

Jurgen Klopp will be desperate for Liverpool to reject that bid.

However, the money is starting to reach a point where they have to stop and seriously consider their next step.

Liverpool braced for second Salah bid

Reporting on TalkSPORT, Matterface said: “Ultimately, we did tell you this was going to happen today.

“I think a lot of us were surprised by the late notice that the Saudis decided to give Liverpool in terms of the transfer.

“But that’s in, that bid for the first time. There’s a lot of talk about it but the bid has been in and been rejected by Liverpool, £150m.

“They’re going to come back with a bid of £175m I’m being told, in the next couple of hours.

“They’re determined to make their splash today.”

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

A £175m second bid for Salah might be too good to turn down for Liverpool.

However, Al-Ittihad still have a week to go before their transfer window closes.

Liverpool might have to accept a bid now to at least give themselves a chance to replace him.