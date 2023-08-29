Liverpool now considering move for ‘colossal’ £20m midfielder, club are willing to sell

Liverpool are now investigating if they can do one more midfield deal this summer and may turn to Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi.

That’s according to the Independent who also shared that the relegated club would be willing to do business in the next few days.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Liverpool’s midfield revamp has been quite remarkable this summer and it seems they may still not be done.

After a quite incredible start to his Premier League career with Leicester City, Wilfred Ndidi has had a disappointing few years.



Once linked with all the top clubs in Europe, Ndidi was often benched as the side were relegated last season.

But at 26-years-old Liverpool must consider that Ndidi can once again return to his ‘colossal’ levels.

It is believed that Ndidi could be available for £20m, a cut price on any asking price just a few years ago.

Nottingham Forest have also been credited with strong interest in Ndidi in recent days and some reports have claimed that the deal is close.

Now playing in the Championship with Leicester, Ndidi has started three of their four opening league wins.

Liverpool may consider a move for Leicester’s Ndidi

It may be a surprise to some Liverpool fans that the club are still active in the midfielder market.

Wataru Endo has done a stellar job since arriving and the club now has several options in the middle once again.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Similarly, fans may be worried that another defensive midfielder arriving may block the path for 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic.

Currently injured, Bajcetic has already shown that he has the ability to start for the club on a consistent basis.

And if Liverpool’s midfield is no longer a headache, then they may have one emerging with Joe Gomez.

The centre-back is attracting interest from the likes of Al Ittihad and West Ham United.

And with Gomez said to be willing to consider an exit, the club may have a situation to manage.

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see if Liverpool’s interest grows into a late bid for Leicester’s Ndidi.