West Ham now interested in ‘incredible’ PL centre-back who’s much faster than Harry Maguire

West Ham United are now interested in signing Liverpool centre-back Joe Gomez amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

That’s according to The Times who confirm that Liverpool are yet to receive any formal bid for the player.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Gomez is said to feature on a list of targets for Al-Ittihad, despite a deal being difficult to pull off this week.

The 26-year-old is however said to be willing to consider leaving Liverpool.

And that may be encouragement for West Ham if they are indeed still interested in signing Gomez.

The club completed a deal for Greek centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos last week.

And whilst ‘incredible’ Joe Gomez might be signed alongside, you would imagine it would have been one or the other.

One player West Ham seemingly have missed out on is Manchester United’s Harry Maguire.

When comparing Maguire’s profile to Gomez it is noticeable that the two have quite different skill sets.

And fans will probably point out the speed difference between the two.

Joe Gomez has been recorded at a maximum speed of 20.44 mp/h, whereas Maguire’s top speed is down at 18.45 mp/h.

West Ham interested in a move for Liverpool’s Gomez

One player that is linked with a move away from West Ham is Danny Ings.

However, amid interest from Everton, Ings has made it clear that he’s ready to fight for his place at West Ham.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Yuri Alberto seems to be a name on West Ham’s wish list alongside two other Brazilian strikers in Pedro and Marcos Leonardo.

And with Gianluca Scamacca leaving the club this summer, you would imagine there’s space for all of Michail Antonio, Ings and a new addition.

West Ham fans must be hugely relieved and impressed at the position they now find themselves in.

Seven points from a possible nine in the league, and several quality signings through the door.

And with links to Liverpool’s Gomez and multiple strikers in Brazil, West Ham may look to continue their strong work.