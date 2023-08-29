Amid interest from Saudi side Al Ittihad it has now been reported that Joe Gomez would consider a Liverpool departure this week.

That’s via journalist Jack Rosser who shared the update on X.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

Rosser confirmed the interest and said that Joe Gomez would consider the move.

Rosser also shared that talks are expected in the next couple of days despite Liverpool not wanting to sell.

Rosser said: “As per Fabrizio Romano, Saudi side Al Ittihad are interested in Liverpool defender Joe Gomez.

“Gomez would consider the move. Talks expected in the next couple of days but Liverpool are reluctant to sell this late in the window.”

This may be worrying news for Liverpool fans with given the position that Gomez still holds in the squad.

Gomez ended up playing a crucial role in Liverpool’s late 2-1 win against Newcastle United on Sunday.

And with Ibrahima Konate injured and Virgil Van Dijk now suspended, Klopp’s side will need Joe Gomez once again.

Along with Joel Matip, who Gomez partnered for much of Sunday, the club would then only have Nathaniel Phillips as their other senior option at centre-back.

Gomez would consider leaving Liverpool for Al Ittihad

Whilst Gomez would be willing to discuss a move to Al Ittihad, it’s no surprise that Liverpool do not want to sell.

Aside from the disruption of a deal this late in the window, Liverpool would struggle to replicate Gomez’s skill set.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Along with his versatility across the back line, Gomez has also been a key starter at times under Klopp.

And although he may now be considering his position, it’s been a huge asset for Liverpool to have such a strong player in reserve.

Of course now 26-years-old it’s not a huge surprise that Gomez would consider a move.

Whether Al Ittihad would be the right choice for Gomez to leave Liverpool remains to be seen.

But it does seem that the Englishman may be willing to leave Anfield before the week closes.