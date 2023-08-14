Liverpool interested in ‘powerful’ £30m midfielder wanted to replace Caicedo at Brighton

Liverpool are searching for a new midfielder and could once again find themselves coming across Brighton.

The Reds had been hoping to tie up a deal for Moises Caicedo over the weekend after agreeing a £111m fee with Brighton to sign the midfielder.

However, as we now know, Caicedo is on his way to Chelsea after the Blues agreed to surpass that Liverpool bid.

Similarly, the Reds could also miss out on Romeo Lavia. The Southampton ace is also said to favour a move to Stamford Bridge as it stands.

Liverpool, then, need new targets and according to The Daily Mail, one of the players they’ve been looking at is Lille midfielder, Carlos Baleba.

Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

The Mail’s latest transfer confidential writes how Brighton are looking to tie up a deal for Baleba. However, there is interest from elsewhere and Liverpool and Newcastle are named among the clubs keen.

Baleba has shone over in France and has been lauded by teammate Jonathan David as being ‘powerful, strong, and a player who drives the ball well’.

Manchester United have apparently already considered bidding £26m for Baleba in the past. Clearly, the young midfielder is a man in-demand.

Baleba could be what Liverpool need

It was evident against Chelsea at the weekend that Liverpool need another player in the middle of the park. They need a player who is going to break up play and do the dirty work for Mac Allister and Szoboszlai.

Baleba is looking very much the part in Lille and it’s little wonder teams are sniffing around him.

For Liverpool, their next move is going to be key in this department. Missing out on both Lavia and Caicedo feels a massive blow and it’s imperative they act to get deals done.

Failure to do so will only leave Jurgen Klopp short and in the end, cost the club.