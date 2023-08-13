Micah Richards makes Liverpool title prediction involving Moises Caicedo

Chelsea and Liverpool played out an entertaining encounter at Stamford Bridge today to get their Premier League campaigns underway.

Of course, all the pre-match build up was about Brighton’s Moises Caicedo. The midfielder is wanted by both the Reds and the Blues after a bidding war ensued last week.

Caicedo does appear to be on his way to Chelsea now though. The Blues are apparently working towards paying £115m for the Ecudorian, although they’d failed to get the deal ahead of the Liverpool game.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

However, speaking on Caicedo before the game, Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards believes it is Liverpool who would really shine with Caicedo in the team.

So much so, that Richards believes the Reds would mount a title challenge if they added him to the midfield.

“He is a quality player, and what he can add in that midfield in terms of, he plays it simple, he is disciplined, such a young age as well. I think if he goes to Liverpool, Liverpool will mount a real challenge,” Richards said.

Liverpool had been expecting Caicedo to come to Merseyside for a medical on Friday but in the end, he remained near London awaiting Chelsea’s bid.

Now, it seems like he and his agent are going to get their way eventually.

Liverpool will be gutted about Caicedo

Richards makes a good point here and looking at how both Szoboszlai and Mac Allister played today, it’s easy to see how Caicedo would complement them.

This is probably a deal that Liverpool thought they might have got over the line. After agreeing such a mammoth fee, Jurgen Klopp would have been confident of getting his man.

But, it looks like it’s not going to be and Chelsea will get Caicedo. And in the end, he might end up proving the difference between a top four finish and not.