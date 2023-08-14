Sky Sports presenter now provides new update Romeo Lavia, Chelsea and Liverpool

While Chelsea look to be heading towards signing Moises Caicedo from Brighton, there is a another battle going on with Liverpool for Romeo Lavia.

Lavia is in-demand this summer and is wanted by both Liverpool and Chelsea. Over the weekend, it was looking like he was heading to Stamford Bridge.

However, reports this morning have suggested Liverpool have now gone above Chelsea’s bid and are back in the mix.

But in yet another swing in the deal, Sky Sports News are now reporting that it is Chelsea who are still pushing to sign the midfielder.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Speaking on air this morning, Sky’s Rob Wotton confirmed that in the end, this one might come down to player preference.

“One source has told Sky Sports News that Chelsea are pushing to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia. An agreement between the clubs understood to be close. Personal terms not expected to be a problem,” Wotton said.

“Personal terms are not expected to be a problem. As we reported at the weekend this is independent of the deal for Moises Caicedo. Liverpool remain interested, held talks with Southampton over the weekend and again, personal terms with Liverpool not expected to be an issue. This will come down to an agreement between clubs, and the player’s choice.”

Lavia should go to Liverpool

While the lure of London and the long-term contract Chelsea are probably going to offer will be enticing for Lavia, surely the idea of being the main man at the base of Liverpool’s midfield is appealing as well?

He’ll be in a team with high energy who have a genuine chance this season if they get it right. Chelsea are very much a work in progress and with Moises Caicedo signing, there’s not even a guarantee that he plays there.

Liverpool is the smarter career move for Lavia here. And if he does pick Chelsea, then he’ll need to hope for a bit of luck if he’s wanting to get regular minutes.