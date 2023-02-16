Liverpool injury news: Thiago Alcantara could return sooner than expected, staff believe











Liverpool staff are now hopeful that Thiago Alcantara will return from his injury setback sooner than expected.

That’s according to the Liverpool Echo, who provide an update on the Spanish midfielder’s fitness.

Injury problems have plagued Thiago’s time at Anfield.

Since arriving at the club in 2020, the 31-year-old has missed 50 matches due to injury.

Many of these injuries aren’t recurring problems, suggesting he’s very susceptible to picking up knocks.

Thiago’s latest issue arises having ‘felt something minor’ last week before the Merseyside Derby.

He wasn’t included in the squad, and in his absence, Stefan Bajcetic continued his brilliant run of form.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Liverpool could now be in a position where one Spaniard replaces another going forward.

However, on this occasion, there’s real hope among Liverpool staff that Thiago’s injury isn’t as bad as first feared.

He’s currently expected to be out for the next month, but could end up returning before the next international break.

Liverpool staff hopeful over latest Thiago injury

Liverpool Echo have now reported that, ‘It’s now expected that Thiago will now be sidelined for around a month, although there are some at the club who are hopeful the setback won’t be as long as that.

‘A clearer indication will be forthcoming once it’s clear how the injury has responded to treatment.’

The £200,000-a-week midfielder has struggled to play his best football even when fit this season.

Liverpool’s midfield has been a constant source of problems during a campaign that has been very disappointing.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp’s side need serious investment in the middle of the park next summer.

There will be high hopes among fans that Jude Bellingham can be brought in to solve their problems.

They’re likely to face massive competition to secure his signature, and an upturn in results this season is going to be needed.

Until then, Klopp will need to get the best out of the likes of Thiago when available.

Once the treatment for Thiago’s injury begins, Liverpool will have a clearer idea of when he’ll be back on the pitch.

