Liverpool have spoken to £21.5m player but there’s a big problem

Liverpool have spoken with Brazilian midfielder Andre but a deal doesn’t look likely at this stage.

Fabrizio Romano was speaking on the Born and Red YouTube channel about their remaining summer business.

Jurgen Klopp doesn’t appear to be satisfied with Liverpool’s current midfield options.

It’s easy to understand why given how many players have moved on this summer.

Their business in that area of the pitch has dominated discussions over the past few months.

Romeo Lavia appears to be their top target, while Ryan Gravenberch is also keen on a move.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Liverpool have now spoken to Fluminense star Andre this summer over a potential transfer.

Valued at £21.5m, there are issues when it comes to Liverpool negotiating with the Brazilian club.

It might make a deal impossible to negotiate this summer, but the Reds could get their man in the near future.

Liverpool have spoken to Andre

Asked about the 22-year-old, Romano said: “At the moment, for Andre, I’m told that it’s very complicated because the market is closed in Brazil.

“So, it would be impossible for Fluminense to replace the player.

“They believe that this player could be in the middle of a very big transfer race in January or maybe next summer because they feel there could be many clubs included in the race for Andre.

“At the moment, I think it’s going to be difficult. Then from Liverpool, there is appreciation, it’s true, they had some conversations with the player’s side but Fluminense are very clear.

“They have no intention at all to sell the player.”

Photo by Thiago Ribeiro/Getty Images

Liverpool may have spoken to Andre but if the club aren’t willing to negotiate then it’s time to move on.

Given how many players Liverpool are considering in that position, there’s no need to pay over the odds for the Brazilian right now.

Even if he’s available in January, if Fluminense are going to welcome interest from across Europe, then his asking price is only going to keep increasing.

Liverpool are better off looking at other targets even if Andre is undoubtedly a talented player.

Klopp will want a new signing sooner rather than later with the Premier League campaign starting in just a few days.