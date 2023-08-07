Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is willing to leave the German champions and move to Liverpool this summer.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Born and Red YouTube channel.

Liverpool have not hidden their desire to improve their midfield options this summer.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai are expected to both play big roles at Anfield next season.

Six senior midfielders have left Liverpool since the end of last season, including Fabinho and club captain Jordan Henderson.

With only two brought in so far, Jurgen Klopp will know he needs at least one more recruit before the transfer window closes.

Romeo Lavia appears to be the club’s top target, but other options are also being considered.

Ryan Gravenberch is another player Liverpool like and he’s willing to move in the coming weeks.

However, Bayern Munich might not be as keen as the Dutch international to make a deal happen.

Gravenberch willing to join Liverpool

Asked about the £17m midfielder, Romano said: “They love [Ryan] Gravenberch, 100%. It’s about the director [Jorg Schmadtke], it’s about Jurgen Klopp.

“They really, really like the player and the player is open to the idea of making a move.

“So, Ryan Gravenberch wants to speak to Bayern again to clarify his position.

“What I can say is that Bayern are still in the same position in June, July and also now in August.

“They don’t want to sell the player, so they are sure that Ryan Gravenberch is going to be a top star of the position in the future.

“It’s not an easy conversation with Bayern when they say no. The only way to make it happen is on the player’s side.

“So, if the player goes there and says, ‘OK, sell me because I don’t want to stay here’.

“At the moment, the player is concerned with the current situation because he wants to be a starter, he wants to be an important player, a regular starter.

“But, at the moment he didn’t go there and say, ‘Let me go’. It’s still something that’s in the early stages between Gravenberch and Bayern and at the moment Liverpool can only wait.

“It makes no sense to submit proposals or start negotiations if Bayern don’t want to sell.”

Gravenberch being willing to join Liverpool isn’t going to be enough to get a deal over the line this summer.

Bayern appear to be working hard on a deal for Harry Kane but won’t want outgoings complicating their business this month.

Gravenberch would be the latest young midfielder to join Liverpool but is already a senior international.

He’s not the number six Liverpool desperately need right now which means the club will likely only try and sign Gravenberch if another player arrives first.

It will be interesting to see if a new midfielder is at the club before their opening Premier League game against Chelsea.