Liverpool are reportedly the favourites to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia this summer, despite interest from Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp will be keen to bolster his midfield options over the coming weeks after losing both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Romeo Lavia seems to be Liverpool’s top target at this stage, but Southampton are standing firm over their valuation of the player.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Indeed, the Reds have already had two bids knocked back for the 19-year-old, with Fabrizio Romano claiming a third offer from Liverpool could be imminent.

And despite the fact Liverpool are yet to find a breakthrough for Lavia, it seems they remain the most likely side to sign the youngster.

Liverpool most likely to sign Lavia

The Guardian reports that while Chelsea remain in the race to sign Lavia, Liverpool are the favourites.

Of course, the Blues are currently attempting to lure Moises Caicedo to Stamford Bridge from Brighton. But they are facing a stumbling block over the player’s price tag.

And despite Mauricio Pochettino’s men looking at other options, which include Lavia, Liverpool are leading the race for the youngster.

Lavia has been hailed as an ‘incredible’ talent after an impressive campaign with Southampton last time out.

The midfielder completed the switch to the south coast from Manchester City last summer and is already attracting interest from a host of top clubs.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Of course, Klopp has already added both Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to his midfield options. But the German will be keen to add a deeper-lying midfielder.

Lavia certainly fits the bill for a Klopp system and has the potential to become a star in the Premier League.

But Liverpool will be aware that time is ticking and with the new season set to kick off this weekend, they are currently falling short of Southampton’s £50 million asking price.