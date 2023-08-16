£50m player wants to join Liverpool, Reds think they can sign him

Liverpool are now stepping up their efforts to sign Crystal Palace’s 23-year-old midfielder Cheick Doucoure as they seek defensive cover.

That’s according to a report in the Independent which confirmed that manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted on a number six being bought in this window.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

The report also states that any deal could be concluded at a price slightly under £50 million.

Crystal Palace have of course already lost a key player in Wilfried Zaha this summer and Michael Olise also looks set for an exit.

And although Crystal Palace are wary of losing too many players at once, Doucoure is said to be keen to move to Liverpool.

Tottenham Hotspur were also credited with pressing interest in Eberechi Eze earlier today.

And you do have to wonder where Crystal Palace will draw the line.

The club have made midfield additions this summer in Jefferson Lerma and Matheus Franca.

However, they surely can’t afford to lose four of their most crucial players all in one summer.

But as far as Liverpool are concerned, it seems there is a deal to be done with Doucoure.

It’s certainly no secret that Liverpool are looking to strengthen their midfield before the window closes.

Failures to sign Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia were quite public and Liverpool will be very disappointed to miss out.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

The club’s interest in Doucoure does span back to the start of the summer, though, so it’s not necessarily a knee-jerk reaction.

23-year-old Doucoure had a brilliant debut season for Crystal Palace and it’s a surprise not to see more concerted interest from other top sides like Liverpool.

Often playing as a defensive pivot in South London, Doucoure could be an excellent anchor for Klopp’s side.

And in comparison to the £115m Chelsea paid for Moises Caicedo, Liverpool may end up considering a deal as better value.

Neither Klopp nor Liverpool will enjoy missing out on their seemingly first and second targets in Caicedo and Lavia, but Doucoure should be a promising alternative.