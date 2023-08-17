‘Surprising move’: Fabrizio Romano says £15m player is having a medical at Liverpool right now

Liverpool are closing in on their much-needed defensive midfield signing.

The Reds have gone all around the houses in their hunt for a new midfield player, and after moves for the likes of Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo collapsed, the Merseyside club have gone for a slightly more left-field option.

Indeed, Wataru Endo is apparently having a medical on Merseyside right now ahead of a move to Anfield.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Endo is having the first part of his medical at this very moment.

This is a signing that has come from out of nowhere.

A 30-year-old midfielder who has been playing for Stuttgart for the past few years, Endo really wasn’t a player who was on any of our radars until this move came about.

Of course, just because Endo had been going unnoticed doesn’t mean that he’s a bad player. We’ve seen late bloomers shine at top clubs plenty of times in the past, but it really looked like Liverpool were prioritising a long-term rebuild rather than stop-gap options.

REUTLINGEN, GERMANY – AUGUST 12: Wataru Endo of VfB Stuttgart gestures, celebrates after scoring his team’s fourth goal during the DFB cup first round match between TSG Balingen and VfB Stuttgart at Stadion an der Kreuzeiche on August 12, 2023 in Reutlingen, Germany. (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Caicedo and Lavia are both under the age of 21, and they were the Reds’ top targets last week, but now, the Merseyside club have pivoted to a 30-year-old who has never played in the Premier League.

This move won’t be cheap either. Endo is reportedly costing Liverpool £15m, and that’s quite a lot of money for a mid-table Bundesliga player in his 30s.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and we have to categorise this one as a real role of the dice.

Jorg Schmadtke and Jurgen Klopp know the Bundesliga like the back of their hands, so perhaps they’ve seen something in Endo that we’re all missing, but, from the outside looking in, this is a rather strange move.