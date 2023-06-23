Liverpool have held talks with agents of World Cup winning full-back

Liverpool have held talks over the possible signing of French World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard, as he assesses his future.

Despite different links giving different accounts of Liverpool’s apparent interest in Pavard, his name continues to be mentioned.

With the Reds looking for midfielders in the main, other positions are not being prioritised quite as much.

However, with Trent Alexander-Arnold excelling in a midfield role, there has been talk a new right-back could be signed.

Photo by Markus Gilliar – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

And according to journalist Christian Falk, writing for CaughtOffside, there have been talks between Pavard’s team and the Reds.

“Liverpool and Pavard. They talked with the agents but have never been concrete with the club and that’s also the positions of the other clubs,” Falk wrote.

“There aren’t many clubs which are of interest to Pavard. There was and is Barca, there’s Liverpool, Chelsea, then if City are on the table, City too,”

Pavard is a World Cup winning defender having starred for France in 2018. Indeed, he scored one of the goals of the tournament that year with a stunning outside of the foot volley.

A signing to give Klopp options

The situation around Trent at the moment is intriguing. While Klopp has used him as a right-back with license to move into midfield, England simply used him as part of a midfield three this week.

That leaves Klopp with something to mull over and it could well be that we now see Liverpool sign a right-back.

Pavard is the perfect signing really. Capable on either side, he’d offer Liverpool versatility and options.

Bayern are said to want around £35m max for Pavard. And that sort of money, on paper anyway, seems like a brilliant deal.