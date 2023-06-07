Journalist claims £35m Liverpool target is now allowed to leave











Journalist Florian Plettenberg has provided a big update on Liverpool target Benjamin Pavard and claimed many big clubs are now involved in the battle for him.

Liverpool have been heavily linked to Pavard for a while. Reports have been suggesting that they had already asked Bayern Munich about the player.

The World Cup winner has been a transfer story for a month or so now, but now, this latest update looks like this could be a transfer saga that lasts a while.

Pavard is a brilliant right-back and any club will be lucky to have the player if they manage to sign him this summer.

With Liverpool finishing fifth in the Premier League, it’s no shock to see them already heavily involved in the market.

Florian Plettenberg provided the latest update on Pavard. He tweeted: “Update Pavard: As reported and now confirmed: He will be allowed to leave Bayern immediately.

“Bayern demands a transfer fee of €30-40m. Real, Barcelona, Man City, Man Utd and more clubs are in!”

This is huge news as Bayern Munich are happy to let the Liverpool target go.

However, there is bad news as some big clubs are now very keen. Also, £25-35million pounds does not seem like a lot either.

The issue is that the four clubs mentioned all have Champions League football whilst Liverpool do not.

Many rate the right-back highly. 90Min stated that the player is ‘one of Europe’s most talented full-backs’.

It would be a shock to see him happy with Europa League football.

