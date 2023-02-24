Liverpool ready to move for 'exceptional' Italian manager if Jurgen Klopp leaves Anfield











Liverpool are currently struggling to compete for Champions League football next season with pressure mounting on Jurgen Klopp.

A few fiery press conferences have seen Klopp lose his temper at times in recent months. As usual, it’s been a select few journalists getting the brunt of his frustration in those pressers.

A 5-2 humbling at the hands of Real Madrid in midweek did nothing to improve things. And ahead of a big summer, Liverpool and FSG have some big decisions to make.

Photo by Rene Nijhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images

As it stands, FSG are expected to stick with and back Klopp. A new midfield is central to keeping Klopp happy, and FSG are set to fund a number of big-money deals.

However, a report from Il Mattino in Italy has claimed that should Klopp leave, then the Reds are ready to move for Napoli manager, Lucian Spalletti, as his replacement.

Spalletti, 63, is on course to lead Napoli to the Serie A title this season. His Napoli side have caught the eye of Europe too, with some stunning displays in the Champions League.

Il Mattino names Liverpool, along with Everton, Tottenham and PSG as clubs keen on Spalletti, whose contract situation with Napoli is still up in the air.

Spalletti was praised by Piotr Zielinski recently for the ‘exceptional‘ football he’d brought to Naples.

The first thing to say here is that there should – in theory – be no way that Jurgen Klopp leaves Liverpool.

Yes, they’re having a poor season by their standards. But it was only eight months or so back that the Reds nearly won everything. And with a bit of a rebuild and fresh backing, Liverpool can get back to those levels under Klopp.

Spalletti is an interesting name in the mix though. His Napoli side are playing brilliant football. And if that came to Anfield, with a sprinkling of those Napoli stars involved, then Reds fans would be right to be excited.